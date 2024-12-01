Retailers Push Local E-Commerce "Michigan Monday"

December 1, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan Retailers Association has released a list of members with Michigan-based e-commerce websites in anticipation of Cyber Monday shopping across the state.



“As you’re shopping online this holiday season, we invite you to make an effort to shop on Michigan-based websites run by Michigan retailers,” shared Vic Veda, MRA’s VP of Communications.



“Small businesses do a lot for our communities throughout the year, and this challenge is a simple and effective way for local consumers to return that support.”



To browse the list of MRA members with Michigan-based e-commerce websites and to get more information about the importance of supporting local retailers, shoppers can visit the link below.



As we enter the peak of the holiday shopping season, Michigan’s retailers remain optimistic about forecasted sales, with 53% of retailers predicting their sales will continue to rise through the end of January 2025, according to MRA’s most recent monthly Retail Index.



Michigan Retailers Association’s annual Buy Nearby Economic Study found that Michiganders spent an estimated $36.5 billion in out-of-state e-commerce in 2023. If consumers redirected just 10% of their out-of-state purchases to local businesses and local e-commerce, we could simultaneously generate 15,367 new jobs and enhance labor income by over $690 million.