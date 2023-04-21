Report: Michigan had Highest Youth-Voter Turnout in 2022

April O'Neil / news@whmi.com



A new report found that Michigan’s youth-voter turnout in the 2022 election was the highest in the nation.



The report from Tufts University shows that 37% of voters between the ages of 18-29 cast a vote- almost tripled from data gathered from the 2014 election.



Other states with high youth turnout in the 2022 election cycle included Minnesota, Maine, Oregon, and Colorado.



According to the report, in 2022, the top issue that Michigan’s youth said motivated them to cast their vote was abortion. About 44 percent of youth-voters said the issue of abortion was their top priority.



