Good Samaritan Passes Away After Being Struck On I-96

December 22, 2022

Jessica Mathews /news@whmi.com





A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist the family of a Good Samaritan who died from injuries sustained after being struck while trying to help someone after a series of freeway crashes.



Deputies responded around 10:30pm last Saturday to a vehicle crash on the overpass of eastbound I-96 at US-23 in Brighton Township. The original crash involved a 2006 Chrysler driven by 75-year-old James Durante from Redford that had struck the median wall and became disabled in the travel lane.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says preliminary investigation revealed that prior to deputies arriving on the scene 50-year-old Steven Reid of Auburn Hills stopped on the left shoulder to render aide to the driver of the Chrysler. A 2018 Honda CRV operated by 42-year-old Amanda Strong of Oak Park stopped her vehicle behind Reid's vehicle to check her vehicle after she had struck an object in the roadway. While out of their vehicles, both Reid and Strong were struck by a 2012 Chevy Malibu that was being operated by a 27-year-old Warren man.



Both Reid and Durante were transported to Providence Hospital in critical condition. Reid passed away at the hospital while Durante remains hospitalized in stable condition. Strong was transported to the U of M Hospital where she remains in critical condition.



The Sheriff’s Office said alcohol does not appear to be an issue in the crashes, though weather and speed were contributing factors.



Friends and family said Reid was known for his generosity and he was always out to help in any way he could. A GoFundMe account has since been set up for Reid’s son. More than $5,100 was raised in less than 24 hours. A link is provided.



Photo: GoFundMe.