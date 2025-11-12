Friday Travel Advisory For US-23 & M-36 Ramps

November 12, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





MDOT is advising of some ramp closures for paving work in Green Oak Township.



The southbound US-23 ramp to M-36 will be closed. Traffic will be detoured to exit at Silver Lake Road, south on Whitmore Lake Road, to M-36.



The eastbound/westbound M-36 ramp to southbound US-23 will also be closed. Traffic will be detoured south on Whitmore Lake Road, 8 Mile Road, to southbound US-23.



The ramp closures are scheduled to be in effect from 7am to 5pm Friday.