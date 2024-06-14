Vendors Sought For Community Parking Lot Garage Sale

June 14, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Vendors are still being sought for a “Community Parking Lot Garage Sale” next weekend.



The Putnam Township Senior Center is hosting the event on Saturday, June 22nd from 9am to 3pm. There will also be an indoor senior center sale.



Director Patrice Rentsch told WHMI they encourage people to clean out their homes and basements and rent a couple of parking spaces. It’s $25 for two.



Rentsch said people can sell whatever they want outside, even a boat which has been done in the past. Crafters and businesses are also welcome. She said attendees are always looking for different types of items, shopping for gifts, and seeking out good deals.



The sale will be held rain or shine. Vendors should bring their own table and chairs.



The Senior Center is located about a mile outside of downtown Pinckney off M-36, behind the Putnam Township Fire Department.



Those interested in participating can call or email Rentsch for more information at 734-878-1810 or senioractivities@putnamtwp.us.