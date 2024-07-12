Vendors Sought For Putnam Senior Center Christmas Craft Bazaar

July 12, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





It might seem a bit early but the holiday season always creeps up and the Putnam Township Senior Center is seeking vendors for its annual Christmas Craft Bazaar.



Senior Center Director Patrice Rentsch says the event will take place on Saturday, November 9th from 9am to 3pm. She says they typically have between 40 and 50 vendors and the bazaar features “every kind of craft you can think of” as well as holiday items, raffles, a bake sale, and food.



Rentsch said it’s always the second Saturday in November – the weekend before opening day for firearm deer season and hunting. She said the event offers a good opportunity for early holiday shopping, since December is always so busy and everyone shops earlier now.



Vendors are being sought. Spaces are $35 each for those who register before October 8th, and then $45 after. That includes a 6-foot table section and electricity if needed.



Rentsch noted everything goes back to the Senior Center, so people are supporting their local seniors and neighbors.



The Senior Center is located at 3280 West M-36, one mile west of downtown Pinckney behind the Fire Department.



Those interested can call 734-878-1810 or email: senioractivities@putnamtwp.us.