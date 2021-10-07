Putnam Pole Barn "Total Loss" In Wednesday Fire

October 7, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A large pole barn was destroyed in a fire Wednesday in Putnam Township.



Fire crews were dispatched around 10:45 in the morning for an outdoor smoke investigation at a residence on Pingree Road, south of Schafer Road. Upon arrival, Putnam Township Fire Chief Curt Ruf tells WHMI they found a large metal barn on fire with flames through the roof. Ruf says the barn was a distance off the road, so it is likely that it had been burning for a while before passersby called it in after seeing smoke.



Crews battled the fire for about an hour and a half, and while the main structure was a total loss, they were able to save another outbuilding, along with a vehicle and pontoon boat.



Putnam had assistance from the Howell, Hamburg, Brighton and Dexter Fire Departments, along with Livingston County EMS and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.



There were no injuries reported, but the cause of the fire remains under investigation.



Pictures courtesy of Livingston County Fire Buffs