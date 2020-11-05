Road Closures Planned For Culvert Work Thursday

November 5, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Construction advisories have been issued for motorists in parts of Putnam and Handy Townships.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that Dexter-Pinckney Road will be closed between Fruitdale Lane and Meadowind Court in Putnam Township on Thursday. Crews will be replacing a drain crossing under the road, which will be completely closed to traffic. Work is expected to start at 8am and be completed by 6pm. The Road Commission says the culvert is between 10714 Dexter-Pinckney and Fruitdale but advises that emergency vehicles will not be able to go south of Fruitdale.



Also on Thursday in Handy Township, Cemetery Road will be closed between Sharpe Road and Grand River. The culvert is located north of the driveway to 4950 Cemetery Road. That will also be in effect from roughly 8am to 6pm.



In both closures, local traffic will have access and signs advising of the upcoming closures are in place. The Road Commission noted that it will get the last bus through on each road before the closure begins, noting all attempts will be made to have them open for afternoon bus runs. All of the work is weather dependent.