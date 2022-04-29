National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day Saturday

April 29, 2022

By Jessica Mathews





Livingston County residents looking to get rid of old or unused prescription drugs and medications will have various opportunities to safely dispose of them this weekend.



Big red barrels will be out to mark another National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this Saturday.



According to the Michigan Opioid Task Force Report, Livingston County is one of the top ten counties in Michigan with the highest fatal opioid overdose rates per 2019 data.



Locally, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reported that in 2020, there were 31 overdose deaths. In 2021 there were 41 suspected overdoses. Of those, 13 are suspected to be heroin related.



The Substance Use Disorder Treatment and Prevention Workgroup of the Human Service Collaborative Body is a partnership of local substance use agencies who work together to create a continuum of services and supports for people experiencing addiction through recovery. They strive to help educate the community on important and timely topics like “One Pill Can Kill”, which is related to the increase in fentanyl-laced medications, and National Drug Take Back Day.



Officials say this Saturday’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.



In Livingston County, Big Red Barrels are located at every police station throughout the county.



This Saturday, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan State Police Brighton Post will both be collecting medication from 10am – 2pm. The Big Red Barrel will also be at Genoa Township Hall collecting both medications and sharps from 10am – 2pm.



