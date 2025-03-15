Pregnancy Help Clinic Celebrating 50 Years Of Serving Livingston County

March 15, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Pregnancy Help Clinic is celebrating 50 years of service in Livingston County.



The non-profit has provided free support to the community since 1975 and a Golden Celebration is planned in April.



Organizers say the event is all about bringing the community together for a night of vision, including heartfelt client stories that highlight the clinic's impact on local families.



Former clients, staff, and volunteers are encouraged to share a fond memory, photo, or story of personal impact.



All are invited to attend the Golden Celebration on Friday, April 4th at The Rock Church, located at 77499 Linden Road in Fenton. Doors open at 6pm, with dinner served at 6:30pm. There is no cost to attend, but registration is required.



The featured speaker is Care Net President and CEO Roland Warren, a national leader in the pregnancy care movement.



Pregnancy Help Clinic is a non-profit medical and social service provider with locations in Brighton and Flint as well as a new Mobile Medical Clinic. It specializes in providing compassionate support, without cost, from the time a woman learns she is pregnant. Licensed medical professionals provide vital pregnancy information and take time to address concerns and answer questions so patients can move forward with confidence. Ongoing support is also available for families with children under age 3.



Stories of hope are being sought ahead of the upcoming celebration. More information is available in the attached release. A link to register is also provided.