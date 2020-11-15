Power Out in Portions of Howell & Howell Twp.; High Winds Forecast

November 15, 2020

By Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



UPDATE: The area on the north side of the city of Howell and in Howell Township previously cited as experiencing a power outage has apparently been restored to service as it is no longer listed on DTE's outage map. DTE was unable to be reached for comment on specific information regarding the time power was restored.



DTE is reporting a power outage in part of the city of Howell and part of Howell Township – the outage currently affects about 1,335 homes and businesses on the north side of Howell and in the M-59/Byron Road area of the township.



Cause of the outage is an equipment problem, according to DTE, which has crews on the scene to make repairs. It is projected that power will likely be restored by about 10:30 a.m. At last report, traffic lights were out at M-59 and Byron Road and M-59 and Oak Grove Road, and motorists were being advised to proceed with extreme caution thru intersections.



In addition, a high wind warning is in effect from now until 7 p.m., with wind gusts up to and possibly in excess of 40 miles per hour in the forecast. This could result in additional power outages as the day wears on.