Travel Advisory For Pontiac Trail In Washtenaw County

May 16, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Bridge maintenance will result in a lengthy road closure in Washtenaw County.



MDOT advises that both northbound and southbound Pontiac Trail will be closed at US-23 for bridge maintenance.



Traffic will be detoured via Nixon Road and Dhu Varren Road.



That closure gets underway at 7am on Saturday, and will be in effect through mid-July.