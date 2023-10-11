Police Investigate Missing 16-year-old Last Seen in Brighton

October 11, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Green Oak Township Police Department is currently seeking the public's help in gathering information related to a voluntary juvenile runaway, last seen in Brighton.



16-year-old Noah Gietzen-Kaufer (pictured) was last seen in the Brighton area on Friday, October 6th.



Noah is not believed to be in danger, has no known medical issues, and has ties to the Dearborn Heights area.



Anyone with any information on Noah's whereabouts is asked to contact the Green Oak Township Police Department at (810)231-9626.