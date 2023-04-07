Police Confirm Identity of Man Killed in Tyrone Twp Crash

April 7, 2023

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the identity of the passenger who was killed in a rollover crash last month in Tyrone Township.



On March 28th at 9:37 p.m., police received a call of a single-vehicle accident on White Lake Road near Forest Lake Drive.



Upon further investigation, police determined the vehicle, a 2015 GMC Canyon, veered off the shoulder, hit several trees, and eventually, overturned.



Sheriff Mike Murphy confirmed the passenger in the vehicle, Nathan Matweychek of Fenton, was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.



The driver of the vehicle, a 46-year-old Fenton woman, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Her identity has not yet been released.



The preliminary investigation determined neither the driver or Matweychek were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and alcohol appears to be a factor.



An investigation is still underway by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Bureau