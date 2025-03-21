Applicants Sought For Treasurer Post In Village Of Pinckney

March 21, 2025

Jessica Mathews





The Village of Pinckney is looking for a new treasurer.



Interested applicants are currently being sought.



The Village is seeking a detail-oriented and experienced treasurer/accountant to oversee the Village’s financial operations. The role is responsible for managing accounting, budgeting, and financial reporting to ensure compliance with state and local regulations.



The position is listed as full time at 32-hours a week, with a 4-day work week. A full job description is attached.



Former Treasurer Pamela Stewart’s last day was Thursday. She left for personal reasons. The Village says the posting will be open until a suitable candidate is hired.



To apply, interested candidates should submit a resume and cover letter to clerk@villageofpinckney.org.



For more information, visit www.villageofpinckney.org or contact the Village President at (810) 263-3449.