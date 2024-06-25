Residents Raise Issues With Sign Enforcement In Pinckney

June 25, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Some residents are raising issues with political signs and enforcement in Pinckney.



The Village Council met Monday night and heard from a few residents and property owners who allege the Village is restricting their freedom of speech with displaying political signs.



One owner said he’s received an email and a letter stating he must remove two signs from his property at 1066 East M-36 due to them being oversized and in the right-of-way. Online records show that address to be the old Putnam Township Fire Station property. The owner alleged he’s being targeted and asserted that he “won’t follow the rules because they won’t stand up in court”.



Others who spoke felt the ordinance is unconstitutional and restricts freedom of speech, and that enforcement is too strict and being blown out of proportion.



It was stated during the meeting that all signs are treated the same whether commercial or advertising and the Village can’t address the content of a sign.



The matter is currently before the Planning Commission.



Council ultimately voted to get a legal opinion on political signs. President Linda Lavey noted she has already reached out to the Village Attorney and any opinion can be discussed at a future meeting.