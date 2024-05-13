Pinckney Community Parking Lot Garage Sale

May 13, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Putnam Township Senior Center is hosting a “Community Parking Lot Garage Sale”.



Director Patrice Rentsch told WHMI they started the garage sale last year but had limited planning time so this year will be bigger. It’s taking place Saturday, June 22 from 9am to 3pm.



Rentsch says they encourage people to clean out their houses, come out, bring things to sell, and make some extra cash.



Those interested can purchase parking spaces, which Rentsch says are inexpensive. She says they hope to have a food truck on site, and people just need to bring their own tables and chairs.



The sale will be held rain or shine, so people should be prepared and bring some tents if needed.



The Senior Center is located about a mile outside of downtown Pinckney off M-36, behind the Putnam Township Fire Department.

Rentsch said they moved into their brand-new facility about two years ago, which has a lot more space and better serves the community – noting they moved from a really small building that was the old Pinckney Library at one time.



Those interested in participating can or email Rentsch for more information at 734-878-1810 or senioractivities@putnamtwp.us.