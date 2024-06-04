Pinckney: Community Garden May Move, Proposed Marijuana Microbusiness Seeks New Agreement

June 4, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A proposed marijuana "microbusiness" in Pinckney is not a done deal yet. The owners of Essence are now asking the village to approve a combo gas station and fast food restaurant on M-36, along with the marijuana business.



Zoning Administrator Julie Durkin has sat in on those discussions.



"I think the applicant is pretty adamant moving forward with all three uses. But we do have some concerns," Durkin told the village planning commission Monday.



A public hearing will be held on Essence's latest request.



Meanwhile, renovations to transform the former Pinckney Elementary into a cannabis growing facility, processing center and retail store stalled after a local builder backed out.



Investors in The Means Project insist they are still committed.



Pinckney's community garden also could be on the move. Someone has come forward wanting to possibly buy the downtown corner lot at Main and Marion.



"He's talking about possibly an ice cream shop," said Durkin. "But his vision is a building in the shape of an ice cream cone."



The planning commission directed Durkin to start the ball rolling on putting the village-owned parcel back on the market, possibly forcing the community garden to move if it is sold.