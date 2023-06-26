Pilot and Passenger Uninjured in Crash at Livingston County Airport

June 26, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Two people are safe after their small plane lost power and crash-landed on Saturday at the Spencer J. Hardy Airport in Howell.



According to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 10:44 a.m. after reports of an aircraft emergency at the airport, located near Tooley Rd and M-59.



The pilot, a 39-year-old male from Brighton; and his passenger, a 36-year-old female from Perry, reported the plane lost power while flying a normal pattern.



The pilot was able to land the plane on a grassy area of the airport property.



The plane crashed through markers for the runway causing a wing, piece of landing gear, and hood of the aircraft to become separated from it.



The pilot and passengers were able to exit the plane on their own. Neither of them reported any injuries.



The Howell Fire Department and Livingston County EMS assisted on the scene.



The incident was turned over to a representative from the Federal Aviation Administration.