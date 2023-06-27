PCS Bond Projects Continue Ahead of 2023-2024 School Year

June 27, 2023

Renovation crews at Pinckney Community High School and Navigator Upper Elementary School are working hard to update their facilities before students return in the fall.



The ongoing construction is part of a 2020 voter-approved $59 million bond.



Earlier this month, crews began renovating the PIRATE weight room at PCHS to make room for all-new gym equipment, a sound system, updated flooring, and a new entryway to the adjoining dance room. According to the PCS Facebook page, the hallways will serve as temporary gym space while renovations occur.



At the same time, PCS says they are updating weight room facilities at the Pathfinder Complex Gym and making changes to PCHS pool locker rooms.



Construction updates are also taking place at Navigator Upper Elementary School. On social media, the district said, ‘we are working hard to make it feel like a new school by opening up the commons area, redesigning the main office space, replacing lockers and putting in some new flooring/carpet. This is all being done through the support of the 2020 bond.’



The district is hoping renovations will be completed before the start of the 2023-2024 school year.



