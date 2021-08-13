Public Hearing Held For Padnos Wetlands Permit

August 13, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) held a public hearing for a permit being requested by a Howell company that is seeking to install a controversial industrial shredder.



Padnos Iron and Metal, on Lucy Road, in Howell, already has an air permit for the shredder. Thursday evening, they were before EGLE’s Water Resources Division for a wetlands permit public hearing.



Roughly 15 people came to the event at Three Fires Elementary, with 3 sharing comments.



Padnos is seeking to fill in .85-acres that they and EGLE believe to have been wetlands created incidentally by work on the land by the previous owner. They will also replace two culverts. In exchange, Padnos is proposing to buy wetlands bank credits.



Patricia Murphy is a resident by Thompson Lake and said she felt Padnos has not fulfilled the permit condition that requires the project to be in the public’s best interest or benefit. She pointed out that there is contamination currently on the land and Padnos is creating a danger to the environment, the watershed, and drinking water.



Robert Amico owns property adjacent to the site and said he is fearful of contaminated runoff coming down from their site.



Howell Attorney Don Parker represents Protect Livingston, a group opposed to the shredder. He claimed that while the site plan calls for a paved road, the details show intent to construct it out of 21AA gravel. This is much more permeable than pavement and could cause greater issues with runoff. Parker added that stormwater and cleaning water that has contact with the shredder could have oil, gasoline, and other contaminants that will seep into the ground more easily with gravel. He asked EGLE to require the road be paved, that water discharge be treated, and that they be required to connect to the sewer system to prevent septic seepage.



The comment period is open until August 22nd, after which EGLE will issue its decision.



Submit comments online through the link below.



The application can be found at https://miwaters.deq.state.mi.us/miwaters/external/publicnotice/info/7246555322385274637/details