Gravel Truck Overturns On Northbound US-23 Ramp

July 21, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An overturned gravel truck shut down a freeway ramp and snarled traffic in the Brighton area Wednesday morning.



The gravel hauler overturned on the northbound US-23 ramp to westbound I-96 at around 9am. Troopers with the Michigan State Police Brighton Post responded on scene.



All lanes of I-96 and US-23 remained open but the ramp was closed and motorists were advised to find alternate routes.



MSP report the driver sustained minor injuries and no other vehicles were involved.



Crews worked to clear the scene and the ramp re-opened to traffic around 1pm.