OCSO Collecting Clothing for Pontiac Children Found in 'Utterly Unacceptable' Conditions After Being Abandoned by Mother for Years

February 17, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is accepting donations for the children that authorities say were abandoned by their mother in Pontiac.



According to authorities, the 15-year-old boy said he and his sisters, ages 12 and 13, were left alone in the home beginning in 2020 or 2021. The mother or another person would leave prepared food on the porch once a week. The mother didn’t leave toilet paper or personal hygiene items.



Deputies were called to the home, located on the 600 block of Lydia Lane, on Friday afternoon to do a welfare check. The landlord said they were concerned because they hadn’t heard from the mother since December, and she hadn’t paid rent since October.



Upon entering the home, deputies found the house to be in “deplorable shape.” There was garbage piled as high as four feet in some rooms and mold and human waste found throughout the residence, with the toilet overflowing and feces being found in the bathtub.



Deputies found the children while checking the house for occupants. The girls locked themselves in the bathroom but did come out when asked.



“Throughout my extensive career in the field, I have never encountered a scenario as dire and prolonged as this one, involving abandonment, neglect and abuse of the highest order,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “This situation would be deemed deplorable and intolerable for an animal, and it is utterly unacceptable for three children. They have been deprived of any interaction with their mother and have not received an education in years. The far-reaching consequences of this abuse must be acknowledged. We look forward to presenting this case to the prosecutor and ensuring that this mother faces the consequences of her actions.”



Child Protective Services have placed the children in the custody of a relative.



Authorities say the mother had contact with the boy but hadn’t seen the girls in years.



The children hadn’t attended school since they were left alone and spent most of their time watching television or playing games. The Sheriff’s Office said it appeared the girls hadn’t been outside of the home in years.



The boy slept on a mattress on the floor and the girls slept on pizza boxes.



Neighbors said they didn’t know the children lived in the home and never saw them outside. They saw the mother dropping things off each month.



The children were evaluated at a local hospital.



“They were wearing soiled clothing, their hair was matted and their toenails were several inches long, making it difficult to walk,” a press release from the Sheriff’s Office said. “It appeared the children were unfamiliar with how to use personal hygiene items or knew how to flush a toilet.”



The 34-year-old mother, who is not being named at this time due to her sharing a name with one of the children, was found at another location and arrested without incident. She said the father wasn’t involved in the children’s lives.



The Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that they are currently accepting donations for the kids. They are asking for new or gently used and clean items. The 12-year-old girl wears size 12 clothing and girls 6.5 shoes. The 13-year-old girl’s clothing size is 14 and she wears size 7 shoes. The 15-year-old boy is a medium in men's clothing and wears size 9 shoes.



Donations can be dropped off at their headquarters, located on the County campus, at 1200 N. Telegraph, 38 E. or at the Pontiac substation just off of Widetrack.



(photo credit: OCSO)