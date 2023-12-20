OLHSA to Host Virtual Classes on Managing Your Mortgage & Property Taxes

December 20, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Oakland Livingston Human Service Agency (OLHSA) is hosting a webinar series for local residents regarding effective methods of managing a home mortgage and property taxes.



OLHSA is a non-profit community action agency dedicated to empowering families with knowledge, skills, and resources that improve quality of life.



Representatives from the public sector, private sector and the low-income community are equally represented on the OLHSA Board of Directors. The organization regularly assesses the needs, resources and opportunities that characterize Livingston and Oakland County communities.



In January, OLHSA is offering two informational webinars to help homeowners understand what happens when they are unable to make their mortgage or property tax payment, and methods of protecting their finances.



The first webinar, hosted on January 25th, 2024 includes information regarding the property tax foreclosure timeline, along with residents’ rights and responsibilities, and resources for assistance.



Another webinar is also planned for January 30th, 2024 to discuss methods of preventing home foreclosure and how to avoid mortgage scams.



Both webinars are being hosted by OLHSA’s HUD Certified Housing Counselors on ZOOM. Registration is required and limited to Oakland and Livingston County residents.



More information can be found at the provided links.