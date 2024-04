Oakland Co. Sheriff's Office Looking for Missing Woman

April 28, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Oakland Co. Sheriff's Office is actively looking for a missing person.



According to the department's Facebook page, "Lacie Santia was last heard from yesterday. We located her car in the Waterford Oaks parking lot.



"If anyone has any information or has seen her, please contact us immediately by calling our operation center at (248) 858-4951."