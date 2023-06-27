Oh Crumbs! Bread Company Upgrades Facilities in Howell

June 27, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A local bakery announced they will make changes to their business to better serve customers at their Howell location.



In a post on social media, Oh Crumbs! Bread Company announced over the course of the next several weeks, the business will upgrade their baking equipment and ovens, as well as the building’s electrical panel.



The business stated the pending changes are expected to increase production capabilities and eliminate wait times for customers.



The improvements will be carried out in phases to minimize interruption to business hours, which are currently listed as Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. There is also an online ordering forum on the bakery’s website.



Oh Crumbs! Bread Co. opened in April 2023 and is located at 111 N. Walnut Street in downtown Howell. They are known for serving homemade rustic-style breads and baked goods, along with beverages and gourmet products.



Along with equipment and building improvements, the bakery’s owners stated they are seeking candidates for a full-time Baker’s Assistant to join their team.



A link to the Oh Crumbs! Facebook page and separate website link is provided below.