OCSO: Two Hurt on Oakland County Lakes Over July Fourth

July 5, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Oakland County Sheriff's Department reports mishaps on two Commerce Township lakes Thursday injured two people, one seriously.



The incidents happened within minutes of each other on North Commerce Lake and Union Lake. The Oakland County Sheriff's Search and Rescue Team responded to both incidents.



At approximately 5:57 p.m., the SSRT, along with Commerce Township Fire Department paramedics, responded to North Commerce Lake on the report of an unresponsive man floating in the water.



The investigation revealed that a 20-year-old Commerce Township man was on a pontoon boat that was near a sand bar in the lake. The man dove off the side of the boat into approximately four feet of water, hitting his head on the lake bottom.



Other people on the boat noticed he was unresponsive and pulled him from the lake. He was taken to a local hospital and is being treated for serious injuries. The man was not wearing a life jacket. Alcohol is believed to be a factor.



The second incident happened about 5:43 p.m. on Union Lake.



A 32-year-old Waterford Township man was operating a personal watercraft when he fell off it. The personal watercraft continued for an unknown distance before striking a 24-foot pontoon boat on the side.



A 29-year-old Waterford Township woman was lying on her back at the rear of the boat, with her feet at the point of impact. The woman suffered minor injuries and refused treatment at the scene.



Alcohol did not appear to be a factor.