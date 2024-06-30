OCSO: 8-Year-Old Splash Pad Shooting Victim Released from Hospital

June 30, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Oakland County Sheriff's Office reports an 8-year-old boy who was critically injured in the June 15 random shooting at the Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad in Rochester Hills was released from the hospital Friday.



The boy, whose name is not being released, is resting comfortably at home. His mother, a 39-year-old Rochester Hills resident, was seriously injured while shielding her children from the gunman. She remains hospitalized as does a 30-year-old woman, who also suffered serious injuries.



Nine people, including two children, were injured in the shooting. The two women are the only victims who remain hospitalized. Many of the victims released earlier still face significant healing and health challenges.



The 42-year-old gunman took his own life a short time after the incident.