Oceola Township Man Arraigned Following Aggravated Assault

December 11, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An Oceola Township man is facing 11 charges after an incident Sunday afternoon in which he fired gunshots at his wife and children as they tried to leave home.



43-year-old Mikel Patrick-James Brouner was arraigned in 53rd District Court on charges that included discharging a firearm at a building, felony firearms, assault with a dangerous weapon, 4th degree child abuse, and possessing weapons under the influence.



Livingston Sheriff’s Deputies were called out to the family’s residence on Fisher Court at around noon Sunday.



The Office said Brouner fired several shots while standing in front of his wife's vehicle as she was attempting to back out of the driveway with their children. The Sheriff’s Office said further investigation revealed that the man had previously fired rounds inside of the house - with one of the rounds traveling through a wall into an adjacent room near where one of the children were sitting.



The wife and the children were able to leave the house unharmed.



Once deputies arrived, Brouner continued to fire additional rounds inside. The Livingston Regional Swat Team and Crisis Negotiation Team made contact with him and he eventually surrendered.



A $500,000 cash or surety bond was set. Brouner is due back in court for a probable cause conference December 17th.