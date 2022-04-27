Artifacts Saved

April 27, 2022

Ken Rogulski / krogulski@whmi.com



The February blaze damaged most of the building and while some historic artifacts were consumed, some items were rescued by staff and firefighters. While the fire

raged, rescuers broke trophy cases and emptied them.

They took photos off the walls, what trophies

they could, even wooden golf clubs and fled.

At one point, a chandelier came crashing down.

Bloomfield Twp Fire Chief John LeRoy said their

department was able to access an archive room

that had very little

damage and were able to pull out

truckloads of items including a golf bag signed by Payne Stewart. The club vows to rebuild.