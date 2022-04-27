Artifacts Saved
April 27, 2022
Ken Rogulski / krogulski@whmi.com
The February blaze damaged most of the building and while some historic artifacts were consumed, some items were rescued by staff and firefighters. While the fire
raged, rescuers broke trophy cases and emptied them.
They took photos off the walls, what trophies
they could, even wooden golf clubs and fled.
At one point, a chandelier came crashing down.
Bloomfield Twp Fire Chief John LeRoy said their
department was able to access an archive room
that had very little
damage and were able to pull out
truckloads of items including a golf bag signed by Payne Stewart. The club vows to rebuild.