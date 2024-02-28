Oakland County to Conduct First Siren Test of Severe Weather Season

February 28, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com





This weekend, Oakland County will conduct its first siren test of the severe weather season.



The Oakland County outdoor warning siren system will activate at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 2nd.



The system has 275 outdoor warning sirens throughout the county, each capable of covering about a one-mile radius.



In a real emergency, the siren indicates a tornado has been sighted or strongly indicated on radar or a severe thunderstorm with sustained winds of 70 mph or greater is in the area. Residents would be given instructions to seek shelter immediately and listen to radio or television for more information.



The sirens are designed to alert individuals who are outside. People who are inside buildings may hear the siren if they are near the siren location. For indoor warnings, residents are advised to obtain the FEMA mobile app or purchase a weather radio, which provides notifications of incoming severe weather.



Alerts can also be obtained through the “OakAlert” app for subscribers. The app is a self-registering alert system that emails participants about emergencies and disasters in Oakland County, such as chemical spills, significant road closures, missing persons, interruption of county services, health and safety messages, and active assailant situations. Subscribers are notified each time a siren goes off.



“The first siren test of the season is a great opportunity to learn about why we have sirens and why it’s vital to have an emergency plan,” Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter said. “Knowing what you will do ahead of time and how you will communicate with family and friends is invaluable.”



For more resources on how you can prepare your home, school, or business for severe weather emergencies and other disasters, and how to subscribe to OakAlert, visit the provided link.