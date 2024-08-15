Oakland County Health: Three Birds Test Positive for West Nile Virus

August 15, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Oakland County Health Division is urging residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites after three birds and the county’s first mosquito pool of 2024 have tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV). No confirmed human cases of WNV have occurred in the county this year.



“These test results mean that West Nile Virus is present in Oakland County and the best way to prevent getting diseases spread by mosquitoes is to avoid being bitten,” said Leigh-Anne Stafford, Oakland County’s director of Health & Human Services. “As we enjoy outdoor events in summer and fall, it’s important to protect ourselves against mosquito bites.”



Follow these prevention tips:



Use Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) registered insect repellent. All EPA registered insect repellents are evaluated for safety and effectiveness, and will contain DEET, picaridin, IR3535, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol as the active ingredient. Repellents containing a higher percentage of the active ingredient typically provide longer-lasting protection. Always follow the product label instructions.



Be careful using repellent on the hands of children as it may irritate the eyes and mouth.



Get rid of mosquito breeding sites by removing standing water around your home:



Turn over any type of container that can collect water. Once a week, empty out items that hold water such as tires, buckets, planters, toys, pools, birdbaths, pet bowls, flowerpots, and trash containers.



Clean clogged roof gutters, particularly if leaves tend to plug up the drains.



Treat standing water that cannot be eliminated, such as retention ponds or drainage ditches, with a mosquito larvicide. Mosquito larvicide is easy to use and can be purchased at most home improvement stores.



Wear protective clothing such as long-sleeved shirts and pants.



Limit outdoor activity from dusk to dawn when mosquitoes are most active.



Maintain window and door screens to keep mosquitoes out of buildings. Do not prop open doors.



WNV is a mosquito-borne virus. Mosquitoes are infected with the virus by biting an infected bird. The virus is then spread to humans through the bite of the infected mosquito. Most people who are infected with the virus have either no symptoms or experience a mild illness such as fever, headache, and body aches. However, in some individuals, a more serious disease-causing inflammation and swelling of the brain can develop. People over the age of 50 are more likely to develop serious and potentially life-threatening symptoms of WNV if they become ill from the virus.



More information about Mosquito-Borne Disease, such as WNV, can be found on the Health Division’s website at oakgov.com/health or by contacting Nurse on Call at 800-848-5533 or noc@oakgov.com.



Nurse on Call is available 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. For up-to-date public health information, follow @publichealthOC on Facebook and X.