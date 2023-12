Oakland Co. Hunters Arrested for Cocaine Due in Court in Alpena

December 1, 2023

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Two men from White Lake and Novi, arrested for cocaine possession and weapons charges on opening day of deer firearm season, are scheduled to appear in an Alpena County courtroom December 15.



According to the Oakland Press, the 21-year-old and 20-year-old will be identified following arraignment.



The pair turned themselves in this week after arrest warrants were served.