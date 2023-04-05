NWS: Tornado Watch in Effect until 4:00 p.m.

April 5, 2023

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for the entire WHMI listening area until 4:00 p.m. Wednesday.



The watch includes 12 southeast Michigan counties, including Genesee, Livingston, Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne.



A watch means conditions are "favorable" for a tornado to occur, but no actual tornado has been spotted.



The band of storms prompted a severe thunderstorm warning for Livingston and Ingham counties, but the NWS deemed them no longer an immediate threat to life or property, and the warnings were were cancelled.



Residents should still be on the lookout for hazardous weather including heavy rain, flooding, high winds, and the potential for hail.



