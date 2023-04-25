NWS Issues Freeze Warning for Wednesday Morning

April 25, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The spring season started off warm but now, southeast Michigan is getting a dose of reality with a newly-issued freeze warning.



The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for early Wednesday morning from 2:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m., making way for a slippery commute.



Most of our listening area is impacted by that warning, including Shiawassee, Genesee, Livingston, Oakland, and Washtenaw counties.



Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 are expected.



Wednesday conditions will be mild with a high of 51. However, the NWS says widespread frost will occur before 7:00 a.m. Thursday.



If you have any flowers or vegetables in the garden, it's important to note that frost and freeze conditions can damage plants and any vegetation should be covered.



The NWS advises taking steps now to protect tender plants and exposed pipes from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.



A link to the NWS Freeze Warning is provided.