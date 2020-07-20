Lane Closures Continue In Northfield Township

More closures are scheduled in Northfield Township as part of ongoing road projects.



Intermittent lane closures have been extended on Six Mile Road between Earhart Road and Autumn Drive for drainage improvements lasting through Wednesday. Also on Six Mile Road, intermittent lane closures are scheduled this week through Saturday between Whitmore Lake Road and the US-23 southbound ramp for road resurfacing. Road resurfacing is also scheduled on Whitmore Lake Road between 5 and 6 Mile Roads and motorists can expect intermittent lane closures all week through Saturday. Additionally on Five Mile Road, intermittent road closures lasting through Wednesday are continuing between Dixboro Road and Pontiac Trail for forestry work. Officials advise that all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.



