Northfield Township Looks To Fill Board Vacancies

September 2, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Northfield Township residents are being sought to get involved in their community and apply for some vacancies on various boards.



There are currently vacancies on the Parks & Recreation Board, the Downtown Development Authority, Board of Review and Zoning Board of Appeals.



Members of the Parks & Recreation Board serve a 3-year term and are members of the community appointed by the Board of Trustees. It meets on the third Thursday of each month.



The DDA is looking for business owners in downtown Whitmore Lake or the US-23 and North Territorial area to join. The mission of the DDA is to undertake public improvements and activities that have the greatest impact in strengthening the business district and attracting new private investments. It typically meets on the fourth Wednesday of each month and members serve 4-year terms.



The Board of Review reviews the assessment roll received from the Assessor for complete, accurate, uniform, and valid data. The board meets in March, July, and December of each year and members serve a 2-year term.



The ZBA has the ability to grant variances or exemptions to zoning ordinance in instances where there is evidence of hardship. It meets on the third Monday of each month as needed. ZBA members and alternates are appointed by the Board of Trustees and serve 3 year terms.



Applications are available on the township website and should be submitted by Tuesday, September 21st.