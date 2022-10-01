Left Turn lane To Be Installed On North Territorial Road

October 1, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Motorists can expect to encounter some delays in the Northfield Township area for the next few weeks.



Starting on Monday, a private contractor will begin permit work on North Territorial Road between Hellner Road and Whitmore Lake Road to install a left turn lane.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission advises that the road will not be closed to traffic, but delays are likely due to lane restrictions. It encourages motorists, emergency services and others to use an alternate route.



The work is expected to take four weeks to complete. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.