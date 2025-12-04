North Road Bridge Re-Opens In Fenton Township

A lengthy bridge reconstruction project has wrapped up in Fenton Township.



The Genesee County Road Commission announced the North Road Bridge over the Shiawassee River is now open to traffic.



Bridge reconstruction began back in July with completion originally set for mid-November, but there were some project delays.



There will be a one-day closure in the spring that’s needed to apply an epoxy treatment. A notification will be sent out before that closure takes place.



Photo: Google Street View, before repairs.