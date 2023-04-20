No Injuries in Plane Crash near Flint's Bishop Airport

April 20, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a plane crash that happened Thursday morning near Flint’s Bishop International Airport.



Authorities say the small aircraft lost power in midair and crash-landed in the area of Linden and Bristol Roads, just west of the city in Flint Township.



Everyone was okay and no injuries were reported. The plane managed to crash-land on a set of train tracks not far from the airport (pictured).



Michigan State Police were able to halt train-traffic until the plane could be removed.



No further information was provided on where the plane was travelling from, but the pilot was en route to Bishop Airport before the aircraft lost power.