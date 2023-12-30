New Year’s Eve Party Expected to Draw 500 Guests to Downtown South Lyon

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Downtown South Lyon will be humming with excitement on New Year’s Eve.



The annual ‘South Lyon Eve’ party will offer a night of live music, food, local beverages, and a 12:00 a.m. ball drop atop the Heinanen Engineering building. The event take place this Sunday at 224 S Lafayette Street.



The Carl & Joanne Foundation, owned by Jeffrey Heinanen with Heinanen Engineering, began hosting the celebratory event 2019, with a brief pause during COVID.



The bulk of the festivities will take place inside the Foundation's historic barn property, located kitty-corner to the Heinanen Engineering building, from 7:30 p.m. – 1:00 a.m.



Well-renowned cover band, Power Play Detroit, kicks off their set at 8:30 p.m.



An assortment of beverages from Draught Horse Brewery and Twisted Cork Winery will be available with purchase of a wristband, as the event is limited to guests 21 and up. A midnight champagne toast is also planned.



Kim Weak, Accounting Manager at Heinanen Engineering, said 500 guests are expected to attend the indoor/outdoor event and all proceeds go directly toward the Foundation’s other events in the South Lyon community, including an annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony held in early December.



