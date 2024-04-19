Napier Road To Close In City Of Wixom

April 19, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A road closure and detour in the City of Wixom starts up next week.



The Road Commission for Oakland County expects to close Napier Road at Grand River starting on Monday for intersection construction. The work is part of the ongoing Grand River major resurfacing project from Napier Road to Wixom Road.



During the work, Grand River Avenue will remain open to two-way traffic. Napier is expected to be re-opened at Grand River in late May. Construction on Grand River Avenue will continue until late August.



Access to homes and businesses will be maintained during the partial intersection closure. The detour for Napier Road traffic will be Ten Mile Road to Beck Road and back to Grand River Avenue and vice versa.



More information on the project is available in the provided link.