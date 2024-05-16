Local Lawmakers Support Funding For New Trail In Grand Blanc

May 16, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





State grant funding will support a new trail in Grand Blanc Township.



Republican State Representatives Mike Mueller of Linden (left) and David Martin of Davison announced that the Legislature recently voted to fund a grant that will help Grand Blanc Township construct a new path to connect key parts of the non-motorized trail system in the area.



The $300,000 Natural Resources Trust Fund grant will help fund the pathway along Embury and Cook roads, connecting the existing Dort Highway Extension Trail to the existing pathway along Grand Blanc Road and providing a safe crossing underneath I-75.



The community also expects to receive a $1.1 million Transportation Alternatives Program grant administered by the Michigan Department of Transportation.



Mueller commented “Investing in projects like this is just common sense. This path will be a great addition to our community, giving residents a safe and convenient way to connect different parts of the community.”



Martin said “The connectivity this pathway brings to Grand Blanc Township is invaluable. It means easier access for everyone — whether you’re biking, walking your dog, or just getting from one side of town to the other.”



Natural Resources Trust Fund grants are part of Senate Bill 817, which includes $27.3 (m) million for 18 land acquisition and 35 recreational development projects throughout the state with revenue from the Natural Resources Trust Fund.



Money in the Natural Resources Trust Fund comes from the development of minerals on state land – not general tax money – and is distributed on an annual basis in partnership with local governments. The money must be used for acquisition or recreational development projects, according to the Michigan Constitution.



The Natural Resources Trust Fund board approved its recommendations in December 2023 and the projects were approved with overwhelming support by the Michigan House of Representatives last week.



The measure will soon be presented to Governor Gretchen Whitmer for her expected signature.