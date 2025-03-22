Mt. Hope Avenue Closed At US-127 For Bridge Demolition

March 22, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Bridge demolition will force a closure this weekend in Ingham County.



MDOT will close Mt. Hope Avenue at US-127 for partial bridge demolition in the Lansing area.



Work is slated to start at 6am Saturday, and wrap up by 6pm Sunday.



Traffic restrictions will be in effect. MDOT advises that motorists should expect delays and follow posted detours, or seek alternate routes.



The work is part of the $205 (m) million investment to rebuild US-127/I-496 from I-96 to I-496 to address safety concerns, improve roadway geometrics, and improve vehicular movement.



Funding for the project is made possible by Governor Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improve the condition of the state's infrastructure.



