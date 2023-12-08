MSU Names Guskiewicz Next President

December 8, 2023

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



As expected, Michigan State University trustees picked Kevin Guskiewicz as the school’s next president. He was the lone candidate remaining following a nationwide search.



The search committee praised his fundraising abilities while chancellor at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill.



“He led a campaign that raised more than $5 billion, including more than 215,000 donors, who made gifts to support students and the research and scholarship of faculty at the school,” said men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo, who sat on the selection committee.



Guskiewicz said he can’t wait to work alongside all Spartans as they strive to motive excellence, inspire innovation and serve as a welcoming community for all.



“I invite you to join me in charting the way forward by considering the following questions: What will it take for Michigan State University to maintain its position among the top tier research institutions in the nation? How will it contribute to the great scientific, medical and social challenges of our time? How will MSU continue to prepare students for careers and jobs that don’t yet exist?”



“Answers to these questions will help determine Michigan State University’s true north.”



Guskiewicz takes over for interim president Theresa Woodruff beginning in March.