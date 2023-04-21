MSP Pilots Emergency Text Messaging Program

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



This week, Michigan state police are testing out a new text messaging tool, allowing users to receive text updates from police and emergency personnel.



After calling 911 and speaking with dispatch, the caller can opt to receive text updates when emergency help is en route, as well as any delays.



State police are piloting the program on in West Michigan and will decide by mid-July (90 days) if it’s good enough to implement throughout the entire state.



According to MSP, Michigan is the first state-level police agency in the country to test out the new tool.



More information on the program can be found at the provided link.