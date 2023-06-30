MSP Find $70k Worth of Cocaine Following Traffic Stop in Leroy Twp

June 30, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Michigan State Police arrested a Lansing man for possession of cocaine following a traffic stop in Leroy Township near Webberville, on Thursday, June 29.



MSP say their Hometown Security Team stopped a vehicle on WB I-96 at M-52 around 5:30 p.m. for multiple traffic violations.



Upon further investigation, it was revealed the man was in possession of two kilos of cocaine, valued at $35,000 each.



The 42-year-old man was lodged at the Ingham County Jail on a charge of Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine.



His identity has not been released.