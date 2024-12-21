MSP Adds 12 Motor Carrier Officers

December 21, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Twelve new Michigan State Police motor carrier officers have joined the ranks following the graduation of the 27th Motor Carrier Officer Recruit School Friday afternoon at a ceremony in Lansing.



Motor carrier officers are armed uniformed members of the MSP who specialize in commercial vehicle enforcement. They enforce traffic safety laws on commercial vehicles, protect the infrastructure through aggressive size and weight enforcement, conduct commercial vehicle and driver inspections and contribute to homeland security efforts by enforcing hazardous material regulations.



In her address to the recruits, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said, “Your work is critical to deterring overweight commercial vehicles, which not only improves traffic safety for all of us, but also protects the infrastructure of our roadways. Let’s keep working together to reduce violence, save lives, and build a brighter future for Michigan."



MC Ofcr. Tanner Underwood, who was elected Class Orator by his fellow recruits, spoke on behalf of the graduating class. MC Ofcr. Samuel Falardeau received the Team Building, Physical Training, Marksmanship and Precision Driving awards. MC Ofcr. Keegan Biegalski received the Academic Achievement Award. MC Ofcr. Khalil Malone received the Outstanding Achievement Award.



“Your job is an important one,” said Col. James F. Grady II, director of the MSP. “Our residents and visitors depend on you to improve the safety of our roads and reduce traffic crashes and injuries. I have faith that each one of you will make a positive impact every single day.”



The 27th Motor Carrier Officer Recruit School began on Aug. 4, 2024, when 19 prospective officers reported to the MSP Training Academy in Dimondale. For the past 20 weeks, the recruits received training in commercial vehicle law and commercial vehicle inspection procedures, firearms, water safety, defensive tactics, patrol techniques, report writing, ethics, first aid, criminal law, precision driving, cultural diversity and implicit bias, decision making, and leadership.



To be selected to attend the academy, applicants had to pass a stringent selection process that included a physical fitness test, background investigation and hiring interview. These new officers bring the total number of motor carrier officers statewide to 101.



The MSP is actively recruiting for future motor carrier officer recruit schools, including the 28th Motor Carrier Officer Recruit School slated to begin in 2026. Persons interested in learning more should visit the link below for information on how to apply.



The First District includes Keegan Biegalski of Trenton, and Samuel Movius of Waterford, assigned to the Monroe Post.



The Second District includes Justin Corby of Port Huron, Latricia DuBose of Detroit, Emily Kalis of South Lyon, and Khalil Malone of Pontiac, assigned to the Metro Detroit Post.



The Fifth District saw Riley Huff of Onstead, Peter Reynolds of Holland, Tanner Underwood of Battle Creek, assigned to the Niles Post. Samuel Falardeau of Mason, was assigned to Marshall.



The Sixth District included Nathan McKenzie of Farwell, assigned to Lakeview.



In the Eighth District, Christopher Cooper of Detroit, was assigned to the Gladstone Post.