Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on M-59 in White Lake Twp.

December 16, 2023

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash Friday night that took the life of a 31-year-old Holly man. The accident occurred near the intersection of Livingston Road and M-59 in Oakland County’s White Lake Twp.



According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, a GMC Yukon SUV driven by a 62-year-old Howell woman turned from Livingston Road onto eastbound M-59, entered the left turn lane for the median crossover to the westbound lanes and was struck by a 2003 Suzuki motorcycle driven by the Holly man. He was thrown from the cycle onto the median strip and pronounced dead at the scene.



Traffic investigators believe the motorcyclist may have been speeding at the time of the accident. The Sheriff’s Office Reconstruction Unit is investigating the cause of the fatality.