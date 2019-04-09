Motorcyclist Injured In Brighton Township Crash

April 9, 2019

A motorcyclist was seriously injured after a crash Monday with a van in Brighton Township.



Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at 7:08 Monday morning to the area of Old US 23 north of Spencer Road for a serious injury crash. A preliminary investigation has revealed a 2015 Harley Davidson being operated by a 29 year old Highland Township resident was southbound on Old 23 when it rear ended a 2012 Chevrolet Express Van being operated by a 48 year old Livonia resident who was turning left into a private driveway.



The motorcyclist was transported to the University of Michigan Hospital by Livingston County Ambulance with life threatening injuries. The driver of the van was not injured. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors while speed remains under investigation. The Highland Township resident was wearing an approved helmet and the Livonia resident was wearing his seatbelt.



Deputies were assisted on the scene by the Brighton Area Fire Department, Livingston County Ambulance, and the Michigan State Police. ThE crash remains under investigation by the Livingston County Major Crash Team. (JK)